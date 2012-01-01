Tennis starlet Laura Robson raises British hopes at Wimbledon

5 JULY 2008

All eyes will be turned on the All England Tennis Club's Court One today to see pretty London teenager Laura Robson in her first final at the prestigious event.



After a convincing semi-final victory against Slovakian Romana Tabakova, the 14-year-old tennis starlet now faces Thai third seed Noppawan Lertcheewakarn in the girls' final.



And the Australian-born teenager has a good chance, says Annabel Croft, the last Brit to win the title in 1984.



"She really does have a fantastic future," praised the former tennis star.



Laura, however, has more pressing concerns than the biggest game of her playing life so far. The unseeded player is busy pondering what she should wear for the Champion's Ball on Sunday.



“I’m looking for something a bit simple," she revealed. "I like blue.”