Peaches flashes wedding sparkler during London lunch outing

The style-savvy 19-year-old gave onlookers a glimpse of her new wedding ring when she headed out for lunch with her agent
Newlywed Peaches was proudly displaying the antique sparkler on her wedding finger
14 AUGUST 2008
Newlywed Peaches Geldof stepped out in London on Wednesday, showing off the wedding ring she acquired when she tied the knot with indie rocker Max Drummey in Las Vegas.
Leaving her Camden home in a stylish ensemble, the fashion-forward 19-year-old - who got married last Tuesday at Sin City's famous Little White Wedding Chapel - flashed her antique sparkler as she headed out to meet her agent for lunch.
"I'm very happy," revealed Bob's daughter, who wed the musician after a whirlwind four-week romance.
Whereas the girl-about-town jetted back to the UK earlier this week, her new husband has remained in the States. Harvard-educated Max is currently on tour with his indie rock band Chester French.