Her love life may not be sparking just yet but things continue to look up for the singer, who is currently promoting her new album in Europe. She has been granted more time with her sons and is getting along better with their dad Kevin Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Dating's duff but otherwise life's looking rosy for revitalised Britney



Fit, fabulous and with new album Circus due out on December 2, Britney is busy reclaiming her crown as princess of pop. The divorced mum of two is having less success though in getting back into the dating game.



In an interview with music bible Rolling Stone the pop sensation jokes that life is more work than play at the moment and explains that while she's found time for a few romantic outings they haven't been too successful - with one would-be suitor being described as "an older version of Harry Potter".



Her love life aside, things continue to look up for the singer. On Monday she flew to Europe to promote her new album, she's been granted more time with her sons Preston, seven, and two-year-old Jayden, and is reportedly getting on well with ex-husband Kevin Federline.