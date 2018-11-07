Celebrity daily edit: Camilla's got the moves, Cheryl talks career hiatus and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we love seeing the Duchess of Cornwall take a spin on the dance floor in Ghana. We find out why Cheryl took a four-year hiatus from the music industry. Plus we hear what Kevin Clifton had to say about his celebrity partner on 'Strictly'. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
