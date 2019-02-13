HELLO!

Celebrity daily edit: Prince William's Jamie Oliver moment, Pasha's sad Strictly exit Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join the Duke of Cambridge in the kitchen as he puts on his apron and gets stuck in for a very good cause. We find out what important mental health engagement the Duchess of Cambridge had today. We accompany the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a chic night out at the National History Museum. And we are saddened to learn that we'll no longer be able to enjoy the swivel of Pasha Kovalev's hips on Strictly, as he decides to leave the show after eight years… All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW