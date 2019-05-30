Celebrity daily edit: Princess Mary visits bereavement helpline, Reese Witherspoon family premiere - video
In today's Daily Edit we join Princess Mary at a bereavement helpline centre in Denmark - where she must have drawn on her own experience of losing her mother. We head to Buckingham Palace for a royal-packed garden party. Plus we see what Reese Witherspoon had to say about being back with her Big Little Lies 'family'... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
