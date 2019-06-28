Celebrity daily edit: Princess Elisabeth meets with the Maasai, Millie Bobby Brown's fun new look - video
In today's Daily Edit we stop off in Kenya where Queen Mathilde and Princess Elisabeth had an amazing meeting with the Maasai community. We hear what Prince William had to say about the Lionesses' victory over Norway in the Women's World Cup. Plus we absolutely love the hairstyle that Millie Bobby Brown was rocking at a Louis Vuitton event recently... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
