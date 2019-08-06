Celebrity daily edit: Spanish princesses enjoy jokes with their parents, Heidi Klum weds - video
In today's Daily Edit we join the Spanish royal family as they take part in their annual photoshoot - and seem to be having lots of fun during it! And we find out where the Duchess of Cornwall has taken a quick holiday. Plus we congratulate Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz on their nuptials... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
