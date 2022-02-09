Helen Mirren twins with Kate Middleton in her famous sequin dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening the gorgeous Helen Mirren stole the show at the premiere of The Duke. We loved her gorgeous red dress from Needle & Thread. Known as the 'Margot' it was covered in both lace and sequins and looked magnificent with her David Morris jewels.

Feel like you've seen this dress before? You'd be right! The Duchess of Cambridge wore a very similar frock in a midi version by the luxury brand back in Back in 2020, at an event at Buckingham Palace for a royal reception, on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. Kate stole the show in the gown, and it's been selling out ever since.

Perhaps Helen took inspiration from the royal for her latest look? And who can blame her - this fancy design is one of Kate's most memorable outfits.

The 'Aurora' cherry red gown is decorated with silver shimmering sequins, inspired by vintage lace tablecloth.

Helen Mirren looked stunning in her Needle & Thread dress

The long sleeve number is made in an uber-flattering, A-line silhouette with delicate frill lace detailing around the neck and arms. As soon as Kate stepped out in it, it sold out.

Kate wore the same dress in a midi version back in 2020

Luckily, you can still pick up the design even though it's getting on for two years later. And what's more, there's now a mini-me version just for girls! How cute?

Aurora Ballerina Dress, £435, Needle & Thread

This isn't the first time a royal has worn a Needle & Thread dress. Back in 2018, Princess Beatrice was snapped leaving exclusive members-only club Annabel's wearing an embroidered mini number by the brand.

Aurora Kids Dress, £275, Needle & Thread

Also in 2018, the now mother-of-one went to the Commonwealth state dinner at Buckingham Palace wearing another N&T gown.

Princess Beatrice wore a Needle & Thread maxi dress at Buckingham Palace in 2018

This time, she went full-length and fabulous, rocking a maxi dress by the brand which had sheer sleeves with bell cuffs and an abundance of embroidered pink roses, as well as a full-tiered skirt. Stunning!

Beatrice wore a pretty dress from N&T, also in 2018

