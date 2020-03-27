Topshop fans are going wild over THIS floral dress right now

Topshop has done it again - remember the Austin dress everyone was obsessed with last summer? You remember the one: It was an angel sleeved midaxi dress with an all over daisy print…. Well, it's back. Well, kind of. We predict this new 'Willow' dress will create the same buzz amongst fashion fans. With its spring-ready splash of playful colour, and a floaty and feminine look, it will surely take over your Instagram feed when we can all venture outside to enjoy spring.

Ivory midi dress, £41.35, Topshop

The Topshop ‘Willow’ dress has taken reference from 1940s tea dresses and each variation of ‘Willow’ features an asymmetric skirt in midi and mini options, with the popular angel sleeve across two prints in three vibrant colourways. Talk about effortless summer dressing that makes a statement!

The dress was due to be released with prices starting from £35.99 (for the mini), but due to the coronavirus sales, the dress has now been discounted.

Pink floral Willow dress, £41.39, Topshop

Anthony Cuthbertson, Topshop’s Global Design Director says: "With the 'Austin' dress being the sell-out style of last summer, we are confident that our new take on this iconic dress will be just as appealing to our customer. Occasion dressing has such a broad meaning in 2020 and the 'Willow' dress works for any event whether that be a festival, the races or a summer wedding."

Green mini Willow dress, £32.39, Topshop

While future plans seem to have gone out of the window due to the coronavirus pandemic, we're looking forward to the small things for the day-to-day. Going to a friend's house for a BBQ, going out for an al fresco dinner with family and going out for a post-work drink with colleagues. Here's to making plans and perusing the shops for what we'll wear when life goes back to normal.

