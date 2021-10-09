One of Kate Middleton's favourite brands makes a huge comeback

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has long been a fan of the British brand, Jaeger, famously wearing a white and navy pencil dress from the label in 2014, as well as a summery yellow mini dress while visiting the Solomon Islands in 2012. So, we have no doubt that Kate will be browsing Jaeger's brand new Autumn/Winter collection.

READ: 9 Ralph Lauren autumn fashion hits we know Kate Middleton and Pippa would love

Launching at Marks & Spencer, the brand has made a major comeback, debuting several contemporary, collectable pieces across womenswear and menswear that embodies British modernity with impeccable quality, cut and fit. From coats and dresses to knitwear, and modern tailoring, we reckon the new Jaeger collection would score the royal seal of approval.

Kate has worn Jaeger on a number of occasions

Amongst the range, you'll find the luxury re-invented, Camel Hair Coat, which we reckon Kate's sister-in-law Meghan Markle would also love. The updated Shift Dress, a throwback to the iconic Jaeger style of the 60s, has even made a return as the perfect workwear style.

SHOP: Loved Kate Middleton's bubblegum pink coat? The high street is full of lookalikes

MORE: Kate Middleton rocks Zara dress of dreams at London University

In particular, we can see Kate loving the Pure Wool Car Coat in pastel pink. Similar to her bubblegum pink design from Max & Co, the smart collar and contrast button fastenings add an elegant finish.

Jaeger Pure Wool Car Coat, £275, Marks & Spencer

Fit for a Duchess, we wouldn't be surprised if she also rocked this polka dot dress from Jaeger. From the classic dotty print, a favourite of Kate's, to the subtle fit-and-flare silhouette, it's got her name all over it!

Jaeger Polka Dot Tea Dress, £225, Marks & Spencer

Speaking about the new collection, Fiona Lambert, Managing Director of Jaeger explained:

"We are delighted to have taken the fabulous heritage of Jaeger and reimagined it with British modernity, effortless elegance and sensorial quality that will create 'tomorrow's vintage.'"

Available through M&S' website, keen shoppers can also discover the brand's pieces in select stores across the UK, with bespoke sections launching in 13 different locations.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.