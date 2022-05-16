Still obsessed with Kate Middleton's pink Rixo dress? River Island has the best lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in Rixo's Izzy dress on her royal tour of the Caribbean and we knew we needed it immediately - cue an instant sell-out.

Kate's Caribbean wardrobe was so good, we're still thinking about it, especially the gorgeous pink midi which featured a subtle zebra print and romantic cut with a button-down bodice.

Kate Middleton wearing the Rixo Izzy dress in the Bahamas

While it's sold out in almost every size, one of our high street favourites River Island just dropped a very similar piece that's a fraction of the price.

Like Kate's, it's a shirt style midi dress and comes in a bubblegum pink shade that's perfect for dopamine dressing - one of the most welcome trends of 2022. It has a flattering tie-waist and cute short puff sleeves.

Pink tie waist midi shirt dress, £45/$84, River Island

Available in sizes 8 to 18, it's priced at £45, so if you're looking for something more affordable then it ticks that box, too!

The Duchess styled her midi with a matching pink clutch by Emmy London, Finlay & Co's Henrietta sunglasses and her favourite Castañer wedges, which you can shop for yourself on Net-a-Porter.

The River Island lookalike is so versatile for summer dressing, you could wear it to the office or at the weekend. If wedges aren't your thing, pair it with white trainers (why not go for Kate's Superga Cotu Classics?) or flatform sandals.

Complete the look with minimal gold jewellery and glowy makeup like Kate's.

