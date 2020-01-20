On Monday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their week in style at a fabulous royal event, which took place at Buckingham Palace. Kate and William accompanied The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal, where they hosted a reception on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen. There was no doubt about it, Kate totally stole the show in her beautiful dress by Needle & Thread, which consisted of a sparkly red gown with a midi-skirt and long sleeves. Looking as radiant as ever, the 38-year-old wore her hair down in bouncy waves and accessorised with co-ordinating red heels.

Watch the royals arrive at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton looked gorgeous in a sparkly Needle & Thread dress on Monday night

The event was quite the soiree! It was focused on Heads of State and Government, their spouses and partners, delegates, members of UK government, and UK and African business figures to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit. The Summit demonstrated the strength of the relationship between the UK and Africa, and showcased and promoted the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa, as well as highlighting the UK’s commitment to supporting economic development in Africa, including through the creation of jobs and new partnerships.

Kate welcomed guests at the Buckingham Palace reception

The royal pair formally received the Heads of State and Government and their partners and later posed for a group photograph with Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex, and The Princess Royal. The royals then joined a reception in the State Rooms of Buckingham Palace and William made a short speech.

MORE: Loved Kate Middleton's sellout Zara houndstooth dress? New Look has a fab lookalike

We last saw Kate in Bradford on Wednesday, where the mother-of-three wore a fabulous Alexander Mcqueen coat, a pair of high heels and a stunning, pussybow dress from Zara. The floaty design was elegant, ladylike, and emblazoned with a retro houndstooth print. The frock was originally £89.99, and incredibly went down to just £15.99 in the brand's January sale.

READ: Stunning new photo of Kate Middleton released to mark her 38th birthday

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.