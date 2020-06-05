The Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband Prince William for another video appearance on Friday evening, marking Volunteers' Week by speaking to volunteers in different parts of the country to thank them for the support that they provide to their communities. Once again, Kate dressed elegantly for the occasion, recycling some of her favourite pieces - including the bargain Accessorize earrings that she wore during her recent royal visit to Ireland.

WATCH: William and Kate speak with young volunteers

Even better, the pretty gold circle studs are still available to buy! The 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings' cost just £5 and can still be purchased on the Accessorize website, but we suspect they won't be hanging around for long. Kate also wore her MIH Jeans broderie shirt, which she wore to visit her Chelsea Flower Show garden back in 2019 - but it's since sadly sold out.

Twisted circle drop earrings, £5, Accessorize

The video, which was recorded on Wednesday, sees the royal couple call volunteers from two organisations that rely on their volunteer networks to help run and support their services: Conscious Youth which is based in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, and Machynlleth Community Corona Response in Powys, Wales.

The Duchess said: "One of the things that would be amazing is if everyone in their communities was to carry on and still celebrate volunteering in a way that they have been during the pandemic. Everyone's got something to give back."

Kate wears: Polly Petal Drop Earrings, £8, Accessorize

Kate is known to love shopping at Accessorize for costume jewellery - she also owns a pair of filigree earrings that cost just £1.50, and her fan-favourite pink petal earrings have no doubt been a best-seller for the brand! Costing £8, they are currently back in stock too, having sold out a number of times since she first wore them.

