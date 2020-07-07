Kate Middleton would love Marks & Spencer's new white summer dress The Duchess of Cambridge would surely love this M&S dress - it totally reminds us of the one she wore in Australia

Do you have the perfect summer beach style dress sorted out for this year yet? If not, we think we’ve found the perfect option. Marks & Spencer is selling the prettiest white pure-cotton midi dress, and it’s a got a royal twist. As soon as we saw it we were instantly reminded of the dress that Kate Middleton wore during the tour of Australia with Prince William. If, like us, you've been coveting that dress ever since you saw the Duchess of Cambridge striding across the sandy beaches of Australia wearing it then you're in luck. But hurry, it's sure to sell out.

M&S Collection pure cotton broderie midi waisted dress, £59, M&S

Just like Kate’s dress, M&S’s version features delicate Broderie Anglaise detailing. It’s been given an update for 2020, though, with the line of buttons which runs from neckline to hem – gorgeous. It also features short puff sleeves with a shirred elasticated waist for a flattering feminine silhouette. And good news for sustainable fashion fans – the cotton that it’s made from is sustainably sourced – we’re sure Kate would approve.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a similar style on the beach in Sydney

The Duchess wore her version, the £405 roamer dress by Australian designer Zimmerman, on day 12 of her and Prince William’s tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014. The royal couple had a packed day in Sydney and Kate combined her dress with wedges – probably mindful that she would be ending the day on the beach to watch a surfing training session.

The M&S dress would look equally good with a pair of wedges, or with some sandal flats for a more laid back look.

