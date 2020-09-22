We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made a new public appearance on Tuesday, meeting with parents at the Old English Garden in Battersea Park to hear how peer support groups have helped them during the coronavirus lockdown.

As ever, Kate chose an elegant outfit for her important engagement in the sunshine, and appeared to have recycled her pink Marks & Spencer trousers that she first wore for a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room back in March.

MORE: The mastermind behind Meghan Markle's iconic farewell tour wardrobe revealed

Wearing a chic white tee, she wore her hair in her signature glossy style and added a pair of comfy trainers to her look.

Loading the player...



Kate meets parents in Battersea Park

Sadly, Kate's bargain M&S pencil trousers are no longer available to buy, but the British brand do stock a very similar pair for £25. Topshop has a very similar dupe at just £18, too!

Kate also appeared to be wearing a new necklace bearing her children's initials

No doubt the royal was keen to hear from other mothers about their experiences during the COVID-19 crisis, as she continues her work around children and family causes.

SHOP SIMILAR: Topshop trousers, £18, ASOS

SHOP SIMILAR: Chinos, £25, Marks & Spencer

Tuesday marked Kate's first solo public appearance since returning to work following her annual summer break – the Cambridges moved back to London in September, with Prince William confirming that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte had gone back to school.

Wearing her M&S suit in March

Earlier this month, the royal couple stepped out together to visit a number of organisations in London, with Kate looking beautiful in her pink Beulah London dress that she had debuted during a virtual appearance at Anmer Hall during lockdown.

MORE: Queen Letizia's ravishing red dress floors royal fans

The Duchess also wore a beautiful new pair of earrings from affordable brand Missoma, which carried a sweet message.

The pretty pink earrings featured the gemstone rhodochrosite - also known as the 'stone of the compassionate heart' - reflecting healing from heartbreak or loss.

Wearing her Beulah London dress and Missoma earrings

Kate often carefully chooses the clothing and accessories she wears to reflect certain sentiments, so we wouldn't be surprised if she had opted to wear these special earrings to promote positivity and love following the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

We can't wait to see what she wears next!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.