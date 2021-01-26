The Duchess of Cambridge has worn so many incredible outfits, it's hard to pick a favourite. But if push came to shove, the white Self Portrait dress she wore in 2016 is up there. The neutral number had a lace overlay, a sleek flowing skirt and cost £320 from the luxury brand. Fans were delighted to see the thigh high split which was a change for the wife of Prince William.

Kate was the belle of the ball at the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London and if you want her look for less, you have come to the right place! Mango has produced a dress that looks JUST like Kate's, but for a fraction of the price. At just £79.99. It has the same guipure lace detail and is the kind of timeless design you could wear again and again.

Duchess Kate wore this Self Portrait dress in 2016

Perfect for summer celebrations, It's fitted with a round neck as well as long sleeves and a free-flowing pleated skirt.

Guipure Midi Dress, £79.99, Mango

It was hardly surprising that Kate turned to Self Portrait in 2016. The brand has a huge following amongst bloggers and celebrities such as Selena Gomez and Reese Witherspoon, but the mid-range fashion house has plenty of royal fans too. As well as Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, Princess Beatrice frequently rocks their fancy frocks and who can forget the Duchess of Sussex's penchant for the label?

VIDEO: We're taking a look back at Kate Middleton's best evening looks!

Meghan has worn Self Portrait many times – including back in 2018 when she attended the Invictus Games Reception in London with then-fiancé Prince Harry. Shunning her favourite pastel palette, the former Suits star donned a green floral midi dress by the brand. It had a contrasting black print and ruffle detail at the sleeve and waist.

