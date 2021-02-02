Kate Middleton’s favourite Monica Vinader jewellery has a MAJOR discount right now – Prince William, take note!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We’d love to be a fly on the wall of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Valentine’s Day celebrations, and we bet the Duke of Cambridge is a pro when it comes to the best Valentine’s gifts for his wife.

After all, Prince William is no stranger to giving the Kate Middleton jewellery gifts, so we’re giving him a heads up that there’s a major Monica Vinader discount code for Valentine’s Day.

There’s 15% off EVERYTHING across the site with HELLO!'s exclusive Monica Vinader discount code HELLO!15MV (add at checkout, applies worldwide). Run, don’t walk, you've got until midnight on February 14 to use the code.

Casual or glam, Kate rocks her affordable jewellery pieces like a pro

Monica Vinader is one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite affordable jewellery brands, and she wears time and time again, from Zoom calls to public engagements and family days out with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And even her sister-in-law Meghan is fan, sporting the chic Monica Vinader Linear friendship bracelet last June.

Siren earrings, was £125, NOW £106.25 with code HELLO!15MV, Monica Vinader

Case in point: Kate wears these beautiful green ‘Siren’ earrings on repeat, and they’ve quickly become one of the label’s bestsellers. We also love the hidden meaning behind the gems – the green stones represent protection.

Siren stacking ring, was £80, NOW £68 with code HELLO!15MV, Monica Vinader

The Siren collection has plenty of other hidden treasures for Kate to adore, including a stacking ring to match her earrings - there's a whole bundle of different rings to layer up.

Siren huggie hoops, was £100, NOW £85 with code HELLO!15MV, Monica Vinader

And these discreet but doubly gorgeous huggie hoops; these are available with different coloured stones, including Kate's favourite green, rose pink and topaz blue too.

Siren small hoops, was £85, NOW £72.25 with code HELLO!15MV, Monica Vinader

Kate’s recently been spotted wearing a rather unusual accessory for a royal, too – hoops. She wore a pair on a Zoom call during lockdown (just like us!) and we love these vermeil hoops for glamming up the daily grind.

Doina huggies, was £70, NOW £59.50 with code HELLO!15MV, Monica Vinader

Or for a chunkier option, there’s the Doina huggies; they can be worn alone or with a pair of gorgeous pearl charms looped onto the hoop - very Kate.

Baroque pearl charm, was £70, NOW £59.50 with code HELLO!15MV, Monica Vinader

Personalised jewellery is another accessories trend the Duchess of Cambridge champions, and she has plenty of pendants dedicated to her children.

Ziggy mini charm, was £50 NOW £42.50 with code HELLO!15MV, Monica Vinader

This simple charm, available in gold, silver or rose gold, would make a great addition to her collection – the piece can be personalised with an engraving for free, be it an initial, a cute nickname, a date – anything!

Kate wearing Monica Vinader in 2016

When it comes to diamonds, Kate trumps us all with hers and despite her jewellery box containing vintage heirlooms and precious gems, it’s Monica Vinader’s Riva collection that she has been known to favour.

Riva hoop ring, was £140, NOW £119 with code HELLO!15MV, Monica Vinader

She already owns a stunning necklace and earrings set from the line. Unfortunately they’ve been discontinued but this white hoop ring has all the makings of a Duchess approved piece.

Save 15% across the Monica Vinader collection with HELLO!s exclusive discount code HELLO!15MV. Code not valid on sale items. Code valid until midnight February 14 2021.

