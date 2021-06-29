Marks & Spencer brings Kate Middleton's iconic blue polka dots back for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When we spotted the pretty light blue polka dot print in Marks & Spencer's summer 2021 collection, we thought it looked familiar!

We all remember the outfit Kate Middleton wore when she and Prince William presented Prince George to the world in 2013 on the steps of the Lindo Wing – a light blue polka dot dress by Jenny Packham, which became instantly iconic.

The dress was a bespoke garment, but the breezy print is a timeless classic, which is why we love the polka dot Copy Kate dresses, skirts and trousers that are now at M&S, a retailer that Kate also happens to love.

Kate Middleton wore a light blue polka dot Jenny Packham dress to present Prince George in 2013

The new season polka dot prints at Marks & Spencer bear an uncanny resemblance to the Duchess' couture designer dress - so if you loved that royal outfit, you'll definitely want to check out the looks below...

Marks & Spencer Kate-inspired polka dots

M&S COLLECTION Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Tiered Dress, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

FINERY LONDON Polka Dot Print V Neck Midi Tea Dress, £49, Marks & Spencer

M&S COLLECTION Polka Dot Midi A-line Skirt, £25, Marks & Spencer

M&S COLLECTION Mia Slim Cotton Polka Dot 7/8 Trousers, £25, Marks & Spencer

Kate and William's royal babies make their debuts

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of polka dot dresses, and she has been spotted (get it?) in more than one light blue look that is perfect for summer.

For example, also in the mum-of-three’s wardrobe is a blue and white polka dot dress by Altuzarra, which she first wore in 2016 but recycled in May 2020 for a video call royal engagement.

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted her light blue polka dot Altuzzara dress in 2016, left, and recycled it for a video call in 2020, right

Royal fashion watchers immediately identified the classic look when Kate joined the Countess of Wessex for the call, during which they paid tribute nurses on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Polka dots are a perennial favourite that will last for seasons to come – and they’re even more tempting when they have the royal seal of approval!

