M&S' collared summer knit is bound to be on Kate Middleton's wishlist

Kate Middleton knows a good summer dress when she spots one, granted, but she’s been tapping into our favourite SS21 trend for years now – a lightweight knit, and we’ve spotted a Marks & Spencer summer sweater that is pure Duchess Kate does summer. And it's under £20!

The Marks & Spencer sweater is a stylish summer update to the collared sweater Kate wore back in February, on a Zoom call with London baby bank Little Village.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s posh top was an investment L.K. Bennett buy, with contrasting black stitch detailing with matching black buttons.

Kate spoke to London baby bank Little Village via Zoom in February - note the cute picture of her children in the background!

We've saved you the time and found a few more afforadable versions instead - all for £17.50 each.

Collared knitted top, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

Available in pastel blue, grey marl, pink or green, the M&S top is a summer-friendly cotton mix that would make a great back to work buy.

The classic, elegant style is Kate-esque with a cute, feminine collar and short sleeves.

And short sleeved sweaters have flooded Instagram, with a knitted polo top is the wardrobe essential of the moment. Pair them with denim Bermuda shorts or high-waisted jeans and sandals, or even throw on over swimsuits post-sunbathing days for sundowners come evening.

Knitted polo top, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S has a brilliant, see you through summer one, available in cream, black, pink and blue. We could see Kate in this on days out with the children, worn with her beloved & Other Stories Favourite cut jeans.

Frill detail crew neck top, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

We also love this frill-detail short sleeved jumper, another Kate-friendly buy that comes in sizes 6-24; choose from cream, black, red or blue.

Trust Kate to be ahead of the fashion curve!

