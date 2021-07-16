This Marks & Spencer tweed dress looks just like Kate Middleton's - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton adores a good tweed dress, and she also loves Marks & Spencer – and that’s why we wouldn’t be surprised to see her wearing this M&S dress that looks like it came straight out of the Duchess’ wardrobe.

When Duchess Kate made a virtual appearance from Amner Hall last summer, chatting with hospital workers located in British Columbia to celebrate Canada Day, she wore a stylish red tweed short-sleeved dress. The chic outfit was thought to be a look from one of her favourite designer labels, Alexander McQueen.

That red tweed dress has long sold out so we were so excited to find this lookalike version at Marks & Spencer.

M&S Collection Tweed Dress, was £59 now £34, Marks & Spencer

The sustainably sourced cotton-blend dress at M&S has short sleeves and is knee-length, just like the McQueen tweed look. Its price tag might be just a fraction of the original luxury tweed dress, but it still gives the same chic vibes.

And the best thing about it is that it's currently in the brand's big summer sale, reduced from £59 to £34. If you want one, hurry - several of the sizes have already sold out.

Kate Middleton wore a sold-out short-sleeved red Alexander McQueen dress last summer for a virtual engagement

With it’s gold button and front pocket detail, the Marks & Spencer creation also evokes another of our favourite Kate Middleton tweed looks – the Gucci dress the Duchess wore to the Victoria & Albert Museum.

The button and pocket detail of the Marks & Spencer's dress also reminded us of Duchess Kate's cool tweed Gucci look

The similarities between the M&S dress and Duchess Kate's favourite tweed designer looks have us even more convinced that this fabulous fashion buy just might be on Kate’s shopping list.

