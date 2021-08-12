Remember Kate Middleton’s brown LK Bennett dress? This £39.20 dress is a great lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton’s imitable style never ceases to amaze and inspire our fashion choices – and we never knew we needed a brown silky dress until Kate stepped out a brown silk LK Bennett dress a few years ago.

We’ll admit, we never thought a brown dress would ever be top of our shopping list but seeing the Duchess of Cambridge elegantly sport her 1930s style dress to a Radio 1 event with Prince William, it had us scrambling for a dupe.

MORE: The cutest bag Kate Middleton ever carried is back in stock

Kate's LK Bennett dress was an instant bestseller

At the time, we considered it the perfect transitional dress, ideal for that inbetween weather we get between summer and autumn. While Duchess Kate’s cost £395, we recently spotted a high street version that’s not only as classic as Kate’s but a fraction of the price too.

Printed dress, was £49, NOW £39.20, Warehouse

Warehouse’s animal print brown dress has all the makings of a Kate-approved dress. The belted waist is effortlessly flattering, the print striking without being standoffish and the V-neckline a Kate-favourite. There’s even pockets (who doesn’t love a dress with pockets?) and skirt splits, to show off a little skin.

SHOP: The best smock dresses to see you through summer

The dress is currently reduced from £49 to £39.20, and available in sizes 8-16. We’d wear it now with black dad-style sandals or white plimsolls, and add tights and boots for winter.

The mother-of-three premiered her LK Bennett dress to welcome Radio 1’s Teen Heroes of 2019 to Kensington Palace, along with singer Camila Cabello and Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James.

Proving the Kate effect yet again, it sold out almost instantly but you can get your hands on a black and white version, currently for sale at John Lewis.

LK Bennett Gabrielle dress, £395, John Lewis

MORE: Kate Middleton's Ray-Ban sunglasses are now 32% off - bargain!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.