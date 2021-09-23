Love Kate Middleton's jewelry style? Shop the Duchess' best looks on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to Kate Middleton's wardrobe, it’s really all about the details, isn’t it?

The Duchess of Cambridge's go-to looks, whether floral dresses, formal gowns or blazers and jeans, are always made that much more stylish with her oh-so-chic jewelry and accessories, from earrings - statement or subtle - and necklaces, bracelets and headbands.

Like Kate's outfits, her jewelry often sells out immediately after she wears it, regardless of whether it's a luxury buy or an off-the-rack gem. So we're always on the hunt for Duchess Kate-worthy pieces from her top brands, or uncanny lookalikes for her favorite pieces. Here's our edit of the best Kate Middleton jewelry buys out there on sale right now...

Kate's Monica Vinader jewelry

Duchess Kate can’t get enough of Monica Vinader jewelry, from the 'Riva' diamond line to the 'Siren' collection. You can find the Duchess’ favorite jewelry brand for up to 50% off at Nordstrom Rack.

Monica Vinader 'Riva' diamond circle ring, was $195 now $89.97, Nordstrom Rack

Kate's red tassel earrings by Kate Spade

Duchess Kate loves adding a pop of red to her look with her earrings! She looked stunning wearing Kate Spade Pretty Pom Tassel Drop Earrings for a night out to the theater. While that model has long been sold out, you’re in luck - we found a similar Kate Spade look on sale.

Kate Spade New York tassel earrings, were $68 now $48, Kate Spade

Kate's gold chain charm bracelet

Kate wears an initial chain link bracelet that was a gift from her mother-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. You can shop a similar charm style, with an engravable disc, at Brook & York.

Delancey Link Bracelet, was $102 now $68, Brook and York

You can customize the bracelet so it's exactly what you want - choose script or modern font, and either a monogram or initial.

Kate's Orelia huggie earrings

The Duchess can’t resist a trendy huggie earring style - and she even rocks affordable ones like Orelia's chain hoop style. You can get sparkling Orelia chain huggies with crystal accents on sale at ASOS, but shop quick, they’re low in stock.

Orelia huggie hoop chain earrings, were $35 now $26.25, ASOS

Kate's Lele Sadoughi headband

Kate often wears princess-perfect headbands and wore a gorgeous headband by Lele Sadoughi for a visit to Ireland. You can shop the brand - including the hair accessories Kate loves - on sale at Bloomingdales.

Lele Sadoughi Floral Headband, was $65 now $45.50, Bloomingdale's

While Duchess Kate's exact Jet Velvet Padded Headband is out of stock everywhere, you can still shop similar black full-price styles from the Jet Velvet range worn by Kate at Lele Sadoughi from $40-$195.

Kate's layered necklace

The Duchess of Cambridge loves to add a delicate touch to her outfits with gold layered necklaces, like her engraved Missoma necklace. You can get the look with this Coach necklace, which features a freshwater pearl and signature C disc charm pendants.

Coach freshwater pearl layered necklace, was $95 now $66.50, Macy's

Kate's initial disc necklace

If you like the sweet Daniella Draper initial disc necklace Duchess Kate wears in tribute to her children, you'll really love this bargain. At just $30 each on sale you can buy more than one of these 18k gold vermeil necklaces at Nordstrom Rack to layer just like Kate.

Savvy Cie Jewels 18K Gold Vermeil Initial Necklace, was $110 now $29.97, Nordstrom Rack

Kate's pearl earrings

One staple in any royal wardrobe is a set of pearl earrings. Duchess Kate's gold huggie and pearl drop earrings go with just about any outfit whether casual or dressy and these Nordstrom ones look just like Kate's.

8 Other Reasons x Jenn Im Legacy Earrings, were $48 now $28.80, Nordstrom

