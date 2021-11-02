Kate Middleton's high street winter coat is back - and it's had the best makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge always inspires us when it comes to fashion, that's a given. Bags shoes, floral dresses; Prince William's wife nails the lot! One of the style items the royal does best though, is outerwear.

Kate owns a wide array of coats in almost all styles, colours and silhouettes and looks amazing in whichever one she dons, but her sophisticated coat dresses are where it's at, and we love them all.

One of her best-loved coats has to be her navy blue maxi coat with bold buttons, which comes from high street favorite Hobbs. Kate has worn this style on countless occasions and it regularly sells out due to the classic style and royal seal of approval.

The 'Breanna Wool Blend Maxi Coat' has now been given a slight makeover and has been updated ever so slightly for the season and we're delighted.

Kate wearing her Hobbs coat

Currently priced at £289, the immaculately tailored maxi-length number is military-inspired and has a timeless feel about it. With its double-breasted silhouette and antiqued brass crested buttons, it also has a touch of cashmere and is super soft. It also comes in dusky pink, too. All sizes are currently in stock, so why not treat yourself?

Breanna Wool Blend Maxi Coat, £289, Hobbs

Speaking of coats, on Monday the Duchess had an engagement which celebrated the Scouts #PromiseToThePlanet campaign at Alexandra Park Sports Hub, Dennistoun.

Kate wearing her Ganni gilet on Monday

Kate went casual, rocking black skinny jeans, black boots and a very sleek roll neck jumper, a must for the winter! She added a scouting scarf and wore her famous mane in her favourite, lightly curled, blow-dried style, with flawless makeup highlighting her lovely features.

But did you see her padded gilet? The mother-of-three opted for a khaki gilet by Ganni. The relaxed item came complete with a drawstring waist and we think the brunette beauty will get lots of wear out of it.

