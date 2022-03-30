Still mesmerised by Kate Middleton’s Emilia Wickstead dress? This lookalike is so glam

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's summer wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and one of her most iconic looks to date is the blue Emilia Wickstead dress that she debuted at RHS Garden Wisley in 2019.

Fast becoming a favourite among fashion fans, Kate made headlines in the £1,635 design, which featured long cuffed sleeves, a shirt-style collar and a waist-cinching belt. Emblazoned with pink flowers, the royal accessorised her outfit with nude wedges and gold droplet earrings – so chic.

Duchess Kate debuted her floral midi dress at RHS Wisley in 2019

Still in love with her summer dress? Count your lucky stars because we’ve found the dreamiest lookalike from Hobbs, and at £299 it’s much more affordable.

The perfect wedding guest outfit, the 'Rosabella' dress depicts the rare 'Queen of the Night' flower, which is said to bring luck and prosperity. A feminine and flattering choice, the brand recommends styling it with pink shoes and a coordinating clutch bag.

Rosabella Silk Midi Dress, £299, Hobbs

It's hardly surprising that Duchess Kate’s Emilia Wickstead number has continued to grow in popularity over the years, as she's recycled it on multiple occasions.

Back in 2020, the mum-of-three wore it while visiting South Wales. Joining Prince William at the iconic Island Leisure Amusement Centre at Barry Island, Kate added a Mulberry bag and gold square hoop earrings by Spells of Love.

A huge fan of Emilia Wickstead, when it comes to dressing for royal engagements, the 40-year-old regularly turns to the label, and just last week she donned two custom made dresses that hailed from the brand.

VIDEO: Amp up your spring wardrobe with these royally glamorous looks

Pictured during the Caribbean royal tour, Kate made a stylish arrival in the Bahamas on Thursday as she stepped off the plane in an aquamarine midi dress. Polishing off her look with a beautiful set of earrings in a matching shade of blue, she sported a pair of Gianvito Rossi suede heels and swept her hair into a high ponytail.

Eagle-eyed fans will also have recognised the green Emilia Wickstead dress that Kate wore while departing Jamaica. The emerald-coloured fit and flare was first worn by the Duchess at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship in 2021.

