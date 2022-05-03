Remember Kate Middleton's iconic Alessandra Rich dress? River Island's polka dot style is royally chic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

As royal fashion fans will know, there's no duo more iconic than the Duchess of Cambridge and her love of polka dots!

A dedicated fan of the classic print, Kate owns the most incredible collection of dotty dresses, including the navy Alessandra Rich design that she recycled at a Bletchley Park exhibition in 2019.

Duchess Kate wore the £1,750 Alessandra Rich design to Bletchley Park in 2019

Complete with a shirt-style collar and bright white buttons, the polka dot midi cost an eye-watering £1,750 but if you're searching for a similar version that won't break the bank, you'll love this £46 number from River Island.

Available in black, this high street dress features a contrasting collar and button cuffs – just like Kate's. Seriously flattering thanks to the shirred waist and A-line silhouette, it's the kind of dress that can be worn all year round, whether you're heading to the office or getting dolled up for date night.

Black Polka Dot Midi Dress, £46, River Island

One of Duchess Kate's favourite pieces, fans might remember that she first debuted her dotty design in the royal family's official portrait to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday, just months earlier.

WATCH: See Kate Middleton's best outfits over the last 10 years

The designer of the dress, Italian-born Alessandra Rich, has since revealed why she thinks the piece is so popular in royal circles, plus her very surprising inspiration for the piece. Speaking to The Telegraph, Alessandra explained how the dress focuses on shape with a forties style.

She said: "These dresses are demure, they're covering the arms and legs, and they're in nice, fresh colours. But there's always a split somewhere or a body chain underneath. It is both ladylike and naughty and I think there is a bit of both in all of us."

Princess Diana looking pretty in polka dots in October 1985

Alessandra also told the newspaper that Princess Diana – AKA Kate's mother-in-law – was, in fact, one of her muses, pointing to her sophisticated style. "She wore polka dots so well and I know all of her looks by heart," she revealed.

How fascinating to think Diana likely inspired Duchess Kate's iconic fashion choice!

