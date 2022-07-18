Love Kate Middleton's £455 royal tour dress? Morrisons' £13 dupe is uncanny

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has had so many incredible style moments throughout 2022, and we are only halfway through the year!

The mother-of-three looked particularly stunning during the Caribbean Royal Tour to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in March. She wore a plethora of colours, shapes and dazzling ensembles, and packed some of her favourite labels, too.

One of her standout frocks was her bright blue patterned number by Tory Burch she wore at a chocolate factory in Belize. Kate often wears items from the brand, and so does her mother, Carole Middleton.

The 40-year-old's vibrant floral tea dress came complete with delicate capped sleeves, a tiered midi-skirt and a ruched bodice to cinch her svelte figure. She teamed her dress with wedged wicker heels, looking like a total tropical goddess as she tried a fresh cacao fruit. The style cost £455 and sold out as soon as she wore it.

Kate wearing Tory Burch in March

But don't worry! We've hunted down a truly incredible bargain, and it comes from Nutmeg - the fabulous fashion brand stocked at supermarket Morrisons.

The 'St. Tropez Statement Dress' costs just £13 and is selling like hot cakes. The online description states: "Exude summer vibes with this gorgeous printed dress. Adorned in calming blue tones throughout this statement dress features pretty frills along the shoulders and neckline finished with a tiered shape for added volume and tie waist belt.."

St Tropez Statement Dress, £13.00, Nutmeg

Pick it up next time you go shopping, or click to buy! We can't believe how similar it looks. During the tour, many fans commented that Kate often wears primary shades, so observing her in pink, yellow and green was a wonderful change.

HELLO! spoke to Caroline Young, the author of The Colour of Fashion: The Story of Clothes in Ten Colours. The talented writer gave us the lowdown behind the special meanings behind Kate's blue frock.

"Kate’s blue and red floral poplin dress, when meeting locals at a chocolate factory, also seems like a deliberate choice, as the blue and red are the colours of the Belize flag, and the floral print is similar to the intricate embroidered designs and prints of their traditional dress."

