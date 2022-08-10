10 new Ghost looks we reckon Kate Middleton will be obsessed with

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton has a radar for need-to-know labels, and in 2020 she put British brand, Ghost, on ours. Debuting the 'Anouk Floral Print Dress' while making a surprise appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In, the Duchess sparked a major sellout – and she's been shopping at Ghost ever since.

Having added more pieces to her wardrobe – namely the 'Ivory Satin Blouse' and the 'Avery Dress' – it's safe to say that she's become a loyal fan of the high street hit, and with this in mind, we reckon she'll be keeping a close eye on the brand's new arrivals for summer. Here's what we reckon she'll be adding to basket…

Ivory Madison Dress, £145, Ghost

As soon as we saw the 'Madison Dress' we couldn't help but think of Kate. From the elegant A-line silhouette to the demure button-front, it reminds us of one of her go-to pieces – the Suzannah London white belted midi that she's been recycling for years.

Green Elle Dress, £179, Ghost

We can see the Duchess wearing this sophisticated satin number during more formal engagements. The dusty green hue has a silvery undertone that's similar to the couture Phillipa Lepley gown worn by Kate during the Caribbean royal tour.

Blue Floral Alisa Dress, £64.50, Ghost

With the warmer weather here to stay, a floral dress is always a good idea – just ask Kate. The 'Alisa' comes in her favourite fit-and-flare silhouette, plus it's adorned with a classic button-through front and sweet puffed sleeves.

Green Mia Dress, £47.50, Ghost

Who could ever forget THAT green dress from the royal Caribbean tour? If you're still thinking about Kate's mint green number then you'll want to bag the 'Mia' which has been reduced to £47.50 in the sale.

Pink Ollie Dress, £129, Ghost

The royal loves a pretty pink dress, and we reckon she'd adore this midi-length wrap version.

Delphine Pink Maxi Dress, £195, Ghost

In one of her most iconic fashion moments to date, Kate donned a custom Vampire's Wife gown to attend a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize. From the gentle V-neck to the fluttery angel sleeves and rosy hue, the 'Delphine' is giving us major Duchess vibes.

Lilac Tibby Dress, £64.50, Ghost

Giving off vintage vibes, this retro floral print dress comes in two different colourways – lilac and red – and we can see Kate bagging both.

Daisy Print Una Dress, £74.50, Ghost

Is it just us, or can you see Kate teaming this fabulous floral design with her go-to Veja trainers?!

Of course, if she's not feeling a dress, we can also see the royal rocking some stylish separates...

Lucy Floral Blouse, £34.50, Ghost

Kate often draws comparisons with her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, thanks to their shared love of the Peter Pan collar. Owning several blouses equipped with the same statement neckline, we reckon the brunette beauty could easily add this floral design to her collection.

Black Mya Trousers, £89, Ghost

The royal knows how to rock workwear, and back in 2019, she teamed a Gucci pussy bow blouse with the most flattering tailored trousers from Jigsaw. For £89, you could easily recreate her look with Ghost's 'Mya' wide-leg trousers – how chic are those patch pockets at the front?

