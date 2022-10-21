Princess Kate would love this pleated green dress - and it's in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate looked an absolute dream in Karen Millen’s tailored marigold midi dress – and we think she’d absolutely love the look in her favourite shade of green.

The stylish royal stepped out in the sunny yellow Karen Millen Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Midi Dress dress earlier this month, and the gorgeous short-sleeved look very quickly sold out.

But we’ve spied the green version of the dress (amazingly, it’s in the Karen Millen Mid-Season Sale!) and reckon that the Princess of Wales would also be a fan!

Princess Kate wore a similar dress to Wimbledon - and owns the Karen Millen pleated look that's on sale in yellow

Karen Millen’s tailored dress, with a pleated skirt, short sleeves and stylish belt, is in a shade we’ve seen Princess Kate wear many times before.

Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Midi Dress, was £219 now £175.20 / $376, Karen Millen

For example, at last year’s Wimbledon final, the Princess of Wales wore a similar green Emilia Wickstead dress, teaming it with her favourite Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Princess Kate wore the yellow version of the Karen Millen bargain dress in October, and it quickly sold out - but there are five colours still available

The royal-approved Karen Millen dress may be sold out in Kate’s original yellow, but it is still available in green, as well as camel, black, ivory and magenta - there’s a shade for virtually everyone.

Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Midi Dress, more colours, was £219 now £175.20, Karen Millen

And every colour is in the Karen Millen mid-season sale, where styles are up to 60% off, so it’s definitely time to shop one for ourselves…

