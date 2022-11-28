Princess Kate's favourite dress from 2019 is back - and cheaper than ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Back in 2019, the Princess of Wales wore a stunning autumnal dress as she welcomed Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019 to Kensington Palace.

Looking as beautiful as ever, Kate looked gorgeous as she greeted the guests in a vintage style brown and black printed midi dress by L.K.Bennett, which at the time cost £395. Made of silk, the dress featured long sleeves, ruching at the front and nipped in at the waist before dropping into a floaty skirt. She paired it with heels, Asprey’s Oak Leaf hoop earrings and styled her shiny brunette hair in her usual bouncy blowdry.

Even though this style was worn three years ago, you can still buy it! And what's more, it's gone down to £261 in the sale. Nearly all sizes are available too, so why not treat yourself to a Kate special?

The website says of the style: "Capturing the spirit of the 1930s, our Gabrielle dress is full of vintage charm and femininity.

Kate wearing her L.K.Bennett dress in 2019 (© BBC Radio)

"Crafted from stretch silk in an archive coral print in toffee and black, it has exaggerated tuck detail at the shoulders, a mini V-neck, body-skimming ruching through the front, long sleeves and a floaty midi-length skirt.

Kate's dress:

Gabrielle Coral Print Midi Dress, £261, L.K.Bennett

Wear it with tonal boots in this season's exotic animal prints and warm it up with a wool coat or cosy knit."

It's no secret that Kate loves high-street store L.K.Bennett. She famously wore the brand's £195 'Sledge' nude pumps religiously during her first few years as a royal and on her first appearance as the Princess of Wales, she wore a red coat from the brand, known as the 'Spencer' coat - a sweet nod to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as Spencer was her maiden name. How sweet!

