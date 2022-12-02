The Princess of Wales and her sister-in-law Alizee seen sharing clothes - here's proof

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Thursday evening, Alizee Thevenet, her husband James Middleton and sister-in-law Pippa Middleton and her spouse James Matthews to the annual Henry Van Straubenzee Christmas Carol Concert at St. Luke's church in Chelsea, London.

The awesome foursome all looked incredibly stylish in the winter coats, braving the cold weather the UK has been hit with recently.

Alizee was wearing a stunning black and white houndstooth coat from Reiss, identified by Instagram account Middleton Maven. She kept the rest of her outfit pretty simple, rocking a chic, all-black ensemble, and the eye-catching coat gave the whole look a fab finish.

However, this particular style is a past-season buy from 2015. And guess who wore it first? Alizee's sister-in-law the Princess of Wales!

Alizee looked amazing in this houndstooth Reiss coat (© Goff photos)

Kate donned the 'Rubik' coat in the same year during a visit to the charity Action on Addiction in Warminster, Wiltshire. The wrap style has a large high neck and is the perfect statement piece. It looks great on both women - what a pair of style icons!

Kate wore the same style back in 2015, but wore it buttoned up!

James and Alizee married in front of friends and family in Bormes-les-Mimosas, a beautiful village in the Côte d'Azur, in September 2021. Alizee wore a white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing, which was the exact dress that James' mother Carole Middleton wore on her big day with Michael 41 years earlier. How wonderful?

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June 1980," financial analyst Alizée explained in an exclusive chat with HELLO!.

She added that she first tried on her future mother-in-law's wedding dress during lockdown when she and James were residing in Bucklebury, Berkshire with his parents. "While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it."

