Princess Kate's Mulberry bag collection will astound you - we want them all

The Princess of Wales has an incredible handbag collection that spans many years. From fancy clutch bags to durable pouches and totes, the mother-of-three has seriously chic arm candy.

One brand she repeatedly turns to is Mulberry and it's easy to see why. The British heritage label is synonymous with style and their bags are universally known as classic.

We've rounded up Kate's Mulberry collection - which one is your favourite?

First up, we have her most recent offering. Earlier this month, the royal looked picture-perfect as she kicked off day three of her royal tour with Prince William in Boston.

Stepping out at Harvard University, Kate rocked a simple houndstooth Emilia Wickstead number and carried a past season Mulberry handbag in baby blue known as the 'Harlow Satchel.'

Small Amberley SatchelBlack Small Classic Grain, £850, Mulberry

Also in Boston, Kate attended the launch of Prince William's Earthshot Prize wearing a fitted tartan dress by Burberry, a bespoke Alexander McQueen coat and she carried Mulberry's 'Amberley Small Satchel Bag in 'Heavy Grain'.

There's nothing like a handy clutch bag and Kate has the brand's 'Bayswater wallet clutch' in three different colours: black, cream and conker suede. Well, you know what they say? If you like something, buy it in every colour…

White bags are notoriously hard to pull off due to the fact they get extremely dirty, but Kate gives us all a lesson with her white 'Amberley Small Crossbody' bag. She's worn it five times since she got it, and most memorably earlier this year whilst departing Belize. It went perfectly with her white trousers.

Amberley Clutch Oxblood Small Classic Grain, £615, Mulberry

We love this classy clutch. It's the brand's 'Amberley Clutch' in 'Dark Blush' and it looked amazing against her green dress that the Princess wore at London’s Imperial War Museum in 2018.

In 2019, Kate made a surprise appearance at the polo with her three children. She rocked a candy pink L.K. Bennett dress and cherry red Mulberry bag that she wore cross body.

Kate loves her Mini Seaton Bag in Black and wore it during the royal tour of Sweden in 2018.

Small yet perfectly formed, it's the kind of style that would go with pretty much anything.

