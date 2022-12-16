Princess Kate just wore £14 Accessorize earrings that look like diamond heirlooms

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales looked as gorgeous as ever on Thursday evening when she went to the royal Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Looking radiant, the mother-of-three wore a burgundy coat by Eponine London and added matching high heels by Gianvito Rossi, carrying a pair of gloves and a croc clutch bag in the same hue.

We particularly loved her dangly, almost shoulder-grazing earrings. The jewelled numbers were crafted in the same berry tones and looked not only super expensive, but likely to have perhaps come from the royal vault of historical jewellery the Princess often wears.

But no, these earrings actually came from high street store Accessorize, and what's more, they come in at just £14! Change from a twenty? Ideal!

Kate's Accessorize earrings looked so pricey

The 'Eclectic Gem Statement Long Drop Earrings' are fully in stock right now, but the fact they have just been worn by our favourite royal means they will almost certainly be gone quickly. Get them while you still can!

Eclectic gem statement long drop earrings, £14 / $20, Accessorize

The website says of the style: "Show off these rich vibrant berry tones with these earrings. They're crafted in a long drop profile, with a collection of eclectic stones. Simply style them with loose curls and watch the sparkles peep through as you mingle round the party."

Kate wore £5 earrings in November

This isn't the first time the mother-of-three has surprised us with cheap earrings. Last month, Kate visited Scarborough, wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat by Max&Co layered over a turtleneck beige knitted dress featuring long sleeves, a figure-skimming fit and finished with a tan Boden belt. She added Accessorize's 'Twisted Circle Drop Earrings,' which at the time of purchase cost just £5.

The royal also wore Accessorize earrings in 2019 that cost £1.50!

And in 2019, Kate paid a visit to the RHS Garden Wisley, wearing a striking Emilia Wickstead floral dress, and a pair of earrings known as the 'Filigree', which came from Accessorize once again and went down to just £1.50 in the sale. Wowzers!

