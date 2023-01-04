M&S just dropped the perfect £35 winter midi dress and we think Princess Kate would be a fan

Hollie Brotherton
Kate Middleton loves a floral midi dress and Marks & Spencer just dropped an amazing winter midi that’s selling out fast. Channel Princess Kate and shop the look for just £35 at M&S.
January isn’t the most exciting month in our social calendars, but for those times we do step outside of the house, we love a midi dress in winter florals.
Easy to wear whatever the occasion, Princess Kate is often pictured wearing dresses in floral prints, from dainty and romantic to bolder blooms. While the exact pieces in her wardrobe tend to fly off the shelves and sell out instantly, M&S has dropped a midi dress we know she would add to her collection this winter - and it’s just £35.
Printed V-neck tie waist midi shirt dress, £35, Marks & Spencer
With its subtle blouson long sleeves and delicate tie fastening at the waist, the Marks & Spencer midi dress is effortlessly elegant. Adorned with a ditsy floral print in dark colours, it’s cut in a timeless shirt style and features a tier on the skirt.
Available in sizes 8-24, the dress comes in petite, regular and long lengths so you’ll have no problem finding the perfect fit.
Princess Kate wears a dark floral midi dress in London
We love it styled with a shearling coat and knee-high boots à la M&S, but the versatile piece could also channel Kate paired with heeled court shoes, statement earrings and a clutch for those more formal occasions.
