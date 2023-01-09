Obsessed with Princess Kate’s polka dot Alessandra Rich dress? You’ll love this M&S lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate has many iconic looks to her name, but the polka dot Alessandra Rich dress she wore back in 2019 is up there with our favourites.

The Princess of Wales looked flawless stepping out at Bletchley Park in the navy blue midi, which featured a contrasting white collar, long sleeves and button-up detail. The mum-of-three also wore the coveted piece just several months earlier in a photo released to celebrate King Charles’s 70th birthday.

Princess Kate wears Alessandra Rich at Bletchley Park

Kate’s Alessandra Rich dress is now sold out (and cost a casual £1,750), so imagine our excitement when we spotted M&S just dropped an almost identical dress by British brand Finery.

The vintage-style navy dress has a very similar elegant cut with a white collar and pearly buttons down the front of the bodice. It’s currently available in sizes 8-20 and costs a far more affordable £89.

Finery polka dot collared midi tea dress, £89, Marks & Spencer

Princess Kate completed her tonal outfit with a pair of blue court shoes. She accessorised with drop pearl earrings and wore her hair in loose curls.

Described by Alessandra Rich herself as both ‘ladylike” and “naughty”, the stunning dress may have even been inspired by Princess Diana who wore a very similar piece back in 1985.

Princess Diana wears a polka dot dress at Kensington Palace

Royal favourite L.K.Bennett also has a lookalike available at John Lewis. The silk polka dot tea dress has crystal buttons, long sleeves with tapered cuffs and a flattering nipped-in waist.

L.K.Bennett Mathilde silk tea dress, £379, John Lewis

