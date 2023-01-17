Princess Kate's polka dot high street dress is back in an amazing new colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales has an impeccable collection of dresses. From designer pieces to high street buys, she rocks them all superbly.

One memorable dress that the mother-of-three wore last year was this beautiful polka dot number by one of her favourite luxury high street stores, L.K.Bennett.

The brunette royal wore the 'Tallis' dress back in November, when she paid a visit to the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre to meet displaced Ukrainian families.

Kate's dress she wore in 2022 was fro L.K.Bennett

Looking as immaculate as ever, the mother-of-three looked smart and sophisticated wearing the sheer navy dress, which was adorned with a yellow dotted print. Many remarked the colourway was a significant nod to the Ukrainian flag. She layered with a sleek caramel-hued wool coat, slipping into a pair of statement cobalt court shoes.

Tallis Spring Green Spot Print Pleated Shirt Dress £299, L.K.Bennett

You can still purchase this £299 colourway, but it's almost sold out. However, dont worry too much about that, because this exact style loved by the royal family is back on shelves, in a brand new shade - spring green!

Green is a wonderful colour for the upcoming months as it injects a bit of boldness into the wardrobe, but it is still in keeping with the tonal palette of the winter months.

Kate's dress is in store now, and will be online by the end of the week; you heard it here first!

Another item from L.K.Bennett that Kate wore last year is also back in stock, and that's her bold red 'Spencer' coat she wore back in September, when she and Prince William headed to Wales.

Kate's red coat cost £599, and featured bold gold buttons, as well as striking gold horsebit detail on the pockets. We also think you'll agree, Kate choosing the coat may have been a sweet nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as of course, Spencer was her maiden name.

It sold out super fast, but all sizes are in stock now. Act fast, we all know the Princess's selling power...

