This £49 River Island dress looks straight out of Princess Kate’s wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Forget florals, Princess Kate’s signature print is most definitely polka dots. The 40-year-old royal has an elegant polka dot dress for every occasion, and her go-to label is Alessandra Rich.

Last summer, Kate stepped out in a striking azure blue midi dress by the Italian-born London-based designer, who once described the polka dot as “classic but playful, sober and light, iconic and ironic.” She wore the look to both the Platinum Jubilee Big Lunch and the Wimbledon Men’s Quarter-Finals.

Kate wears Alessandra Rich and Mulberry at Wimbledon 2022

Made from silk crepe de chine, the spotty midi dress included pleated detailing on the bodice, gathered sleeves, shoulder pads and a waist belt. Originally featuring crystal embellishments, Kate’s was custom made and replaced with plain fabric.

The Alessandra Rich dress originally retailed for £1,515 before quickly selling out, but River Island just dropped a very similar style and it’s a fraction of the price.

The lookalike blue polka dot midi dress features a pleated skirt, crystal-embellished waist belt and a chic high neckline. It’s available in sizes 6-18 and retails for just £49.

Blue spot long sleeve belted midi dress, £49, River Island

Princess Kate styled hers with a white Mulberry Amberley Crossbody bag and matching white Alessandra Rich slingback heels. She wore baroque pearl drop earrings and her hair in loose waves, completing the look with her Finlay & Co Henrietta sunglasses.

The perfect piece to channel Princess Kate at your upcoming events this spring/summer season, you don’t want to wait around - it’s selling fast.

NOW SHOP

