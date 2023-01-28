M&S just dropped an almost identical lookalike of Princess Kate's red floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A floral dress is one of Princess Kate's most favoured looks, sporting the ultra-feminine style on countless occasions. One flowery frock that was particularly loved by royal fans though was the Beulah London shirt dress worn by the Princess of Wales back in 2020 - and Marks & Spencer has just dropped the ultimate lookalike.

Retailing at £45, the Marks & Spencer midi is the ultimate daywear dress for all year round - at a fraction of the price of the £550 designer piece. If you want to channel Princess Kate you'll need to snap it up fast though, as we expect it to sell fast.

Floral midi shirt dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

The M&S shirt dress features a flattering silhouette that cinches at the waist, with romantic lightly puffed sleeves and a collared neckline. The pretty floral print is perfect for any occasion - and we recommend teaming the dress with a pair of white trainers and a longline coat for a timeless daywear look, or amp it up with chunky black boots and a leather jacket for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Kate has been spotted on multiple occasions wearing her Beluah London dress. In April 2020, the royal visited London Bridge and Whitechapel wearing the designer frock, joined by Prince William to meet with volunteers to discuss the challenges that members of the public were facing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Princess of Wales teamed the floral dress with a pair of brown pointed-toe heels

The mother-of-three looked the epitome of elegance in the vintage-style dress, which featured statement balloon sleeves with lace detailing, and a contrasting white collar. The Princess of Wales completed the look with a pair of brown pointed-toe heels and a pair of delicate gold earrings, styling her brunette locks in her signature bouncy-blow out.

