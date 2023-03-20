M&S just dropped the perfect £39 spring midi dress and we could see Princess Kate wearing it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate has stepped out in so many stunning floral dresses over the years, they’re practically countless, and who can blame her? From statement Prada floral dresses with vibrant prints to more low-key numbers from premium high street labels like Faithfull the Brand, they’re so flattering and easy to style.

Kate’s exact dresses are never in stock for long, but a £39 spring-ready floral midi just dropped at Marks & Spencer and we think the Princess of Wales would definitely add it to her collection.

Printed midi tea dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

The timeless tea dress is adorned in a delicate ditsy floral print and features a flattering figure-skimming cut with a v-neck and under-bust gathering. It comes complete with a row of covered buttons and puffed short sleeves.

Available in sizes 6-24 and retailing for a very affordable £39.50, everyone can get the royal-worthy look. But you’ll have to be quick, the trending piece is selling fast.

Princess Kate wears spring florals in a Faithfull the Brand midi dress

The M&S dress also comes in a polka dot print - another signature style of the princess - and we won’t judge if you find yourself ordering both.

Get Kate’s look by styling the midi dress with Castañer wedge espadrilles or a pair of Superga Cotu classic trainers for the spring/summer season. You could also accessorise the versatile piece with barely-there strappy sandals for those more formal occasions.

