Princess Kate spotted practicing her Coronation appearance in stunning floral dress

The Princess of Wales was pictured with her husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales has been pictured during a rehearsal for the weekend's coronation celebrations, as she appeared at Westminster Abbey with her family ahead of Saturday's historic ceremony.

New photos of Kate alongside her husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis showed them joining King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla to practice their arrival at the Abbey and no doubt run through the order of events inside.

As ever, Kate looked beautiful for her public appearance, wearing the black and white version of her famous L.K.Bennett 'Mortimer' dress – which sparked a slew of lookalike polka-dot dresses.

© James Whatling Kate looked elegant in an L.K.Bennett dress during the rehearsal

The Princess' monochrome midi features a floral print, however, which she teamed with her long hair in loose waves.

Princess Charlotte, who recently celebrated her eighth birthday, wore a pretty blue floral dress and a white cardigan, while Prince George and Prince Louis wore smart shirts.

The coronation rehearsal was particularly important for Prince George, who has been given the honour of acting as one of his grandfather's pages. He will walk behind the King, carrying his robes as he enters and leaves the Abbey.

The King's pages are his grandson George, Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of Sarah Troughton one of the Queen's Companions, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley also known as film-maker David Rocksavage and a friend of the Prince of Wales, and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

© James Whatling Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also attended the rehearsal, despite not having any roles on the day

The Queen's Pages of Honour will be her three grandsons, twin boys Gus and Louis, aged 13, by her daughter Laura Lopes, and 13-year-old Frederick, by son Tom Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10. She arrived at Wednesday's rehearsal with two of her grandchildren.

It is widely expected that those who don't have official roles in the coronation ceremony will wear formal daywear to the event – with the Princess of Wales expected to wear a floral headpiece instead of a tiara or coronet.