Hugh and Mia boost celebrity campaign to aid Darfur

One ad features the Notting Hill star smashing a symbolic hour glass, representing the fact that time is running out for refugees in the troubled Sudanese region
Also stepping into the activist role is Mia Farrow, pictured addressing a rally on Darfur in Washington in her capacity as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador
30 APRIL 2007
A master of light, romantic comedies, Hugh Grant showed his more serious side this week by supporting the Darfur peace campaign. The Notting Hill star joined fellow thespians Thandie Newton and Matt Damon, along with Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler, in filming ads designed to draw attention to the fighting in Sudan.
The images show celebrities smashing symbolic hourglasses, conveying the message that time is running out for refugees in the African region. Forty-six-year-old Hugh also signed a statement along with George Clooney, Mia Farrow and Mick Jagger, calling for action from the international community.
Just days earlier the comedy actor had hit headlines for rather different reasons, after being arrested after allegedly attacking a photographer with a tub of baked beans.
