New mum Nicole was looking fabulous as she and husband Keith led Hollywood's A-list at the National Movie Awards in London
The Australian screen queen presented an award to Mamma Mia! actress Meryl Streep, who enjoyed a chat with comic actor Eddie Izzard and Kylie
9 SEPTEMBER 2008
The actress was making her first official appearance since welcoming baby girl Sunday Rose with husband Keith Urban on July 7. And she looked glowing as she showed off her slim-line figure in a thigh-skimming cocktail dress with faux gem-encrusted neckline at Monday's ceremony.
Tinseltowners were also on hand, rubbing shoulders with actor Eddie Izzard and Kylie Minogue, who lived up to her name for high-octane glamour in a figure-hugging sea-blue gown with lacey cut-out panels.
Another special guest enjoying the buzz at the Royal Albert Hall event was Olympic cycling hero Chris Hoy, who proudly showed his gold medals to Hollywood king of cool Samuel L Jackson.