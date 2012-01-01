Soon to be seen on the silver screen in the new 007 flick Quantum Of Solace , Gemma is said to be bringing her Spanish beau to the film's world premiere in London in October, an event that will also be attended by Prince William and Prince Harry Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Gemma Arterton hires Spanish tutor to learn the language of love



Gemma, who is currently stunning viewers in the BBC's mini-series of Tess Of The D’Urbervilles, has hired a Spanish tutor so the couple can communicate properly, reports the Mail On Sunday.



"She's glowing and incredibly happy," a source on the film says. "She looks and acts like a woman who is head over heels in love.



"She told me she can't wait to learn Spanish so she can go to Madrid and meet his family."



The Gravesend-born Bond Girl is so happy with her new man that she asked Eduardo, who comes from a small village outside the Spanish capital, to move into her two-bedroom flat in Crouch End after filming of the fantasy romance moved to Pinewood Studios.