These are all of Duchess Kate's most beautiful royal tour hairstyles - see the pictures

These are all of Duchess Kate's most beautiful royal tour hairstyles - see the pictures
These are all of Duchess Kate's most beautiful royal tour hairstyles - see the pictures

sweden-reception
Photo: © Getty Images

Ever since the Duchess of Cambridge married into the royal family, she's been known for her iconic glossy brunette hair - are we right? And throughout her royal career, there's been no better time to admire her beautiful locks than her many official royal tours with her husband Prince William - and now, often, her children.

Whether she's rocking her signature bouncy blowdry or more formal updos for state dinners and other official occasions, we think you'll agree Kate can do no wrong when it comes to her hair - so we've put together all our favourite royal tour hairstyles from over the years!

In this snap, Kate looked radiant in one of her chic updos for a reception dinner at the British Ambassador's residence in Stockholm, Sweden. Scroll down to see more...

swedish-reception
Photo: © Getty Images

At another formal occasion during Kate and William's visit to Sweden (when she was pregnant with Prince Louis), Kate opted for a slightly more volumised updo - we love it!

kate-norway-2018
Photo: © Getty Images

Styling her signature glossy blowdry with an adorable bobble hat in Norway!

norway-dinner
Photo: © Rex

At a formal dinner in Norway, Kate complemented her stunning blush pink gown with one of her classic sleek chignons.

norway-bun
Photo: © Getty Images

We think this is the closest the Duchess has got to a Meghan-esque messy bun! She stepped off the plane in Norway wearing the pretty style.

kate-hair-germany-2017
Photo: © Getty Images

It was glossy mid-lengths for a visit to Germany in 2017 - doesn't she look gorgeous?

kate-poland
Photo: © Getty Images

During her visit to Poland, Kate looked absolutely effortless wearing this low-slung bun.

canada10
Photo: © PA

Here, the Duchess opted for an elegant half updo as she bid farewell to Canada in 2016, though a young Princess Charlotte very nearly steals the show with her own adorable signature - a mega-cute hair slide!

hair1
Photo: © PA

The Duchess added a chic brown headband to keep her locks in place during a canoe trip to Haida Gwaii off the coast of Canada.

canada5
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess gave us major hair inspiration with this bouncy blow-dry as she and Prince William paid a visit to the Okanagan Campus of the University of British Columbia.

canada4
Photo: © Getty Images

Kate looked every inch a beauty icon at the ballroom for the Government of British Columbia Reception with this elegant and sleek low chignon hairstyle. 

canada3
Photo: © Rex

Kate gave us autumn hair inspiration with this simple style as she visited the Great Bear Rainforest in Bella Bella, Canada. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Kate looked every inch a beauty icon adding heaps of volume to her trademark blow-dry, as she attended a reception at the Taj Jotel in Bhutan.

Photo: © Getty Images

As she tried her hand at archery, Kate wore her hair swept back into a chic half updo, leaving the bottom section in loose waves for a laidback finish.

Photo: © PA

The British beauty chose a laidback vibe with her hair worn down in loose waves as she and William headed to a safari.

Photo: © PA

Kate swept her hair into an elegant updo for a meeting with India's Prime Minister, while also giving a subtle nod to one of the season's biggest hair trends with plaited detailing in the chignon.

Photo: © Getty Images

During a visit with Prince William to meet a group of vulnerable young people in New Delhi, Kate did laidback chic with her hair left down, save for two sections pinned back.

Photo: © Getty Images

The British royal looked every inch a beauty icon as she and William arrived at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel for a Bollywood-inspired reception, with her brunette locks swept into an elegant chignon.

kate straight hair
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess wore her hair much straighter for many engagements during her royal visit to Australia in 2014.

Photo: © Getty Images

The stylish royal gave us major ponytail envy during her and Prince William's royal tour of Australia and New Zealand, when the couple attended an exhibition in Wellington.

Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's mother showed off her beauty credentials when she wore her hair swept back into an elegant chignon, accessorising with chic pearl hair grips.

Photo: © Getty Images

The mother-of-two opted for a simple yet striking low chignon with heaps of volume at the roots as she joined William at the evening National Canada Day celebrations.

Photo: © Getty Images

Celebrating Canada Day, the Duchess left her glossy brunette tresses worn down in cascading loose curls, accessorising with a red hat to complement her white ensemble in a sartorial nod to the country's flag. Love this look!

