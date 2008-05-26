Get hols off to a heavenly start Updated beauty zone at Heathrow

Forget about all those last-minute holiday worries, trying to ensure you're as perfectly packed, primped and preened as Victoria Beckham. Just make sure you book your flight from Heathrow Terminal 1, then head into Urban Retreat where there's a host of new treatments to get you glowing.

The air-side spa and salon occupies an impressive 5000 square feet, specialising in express holiday services now including a hair salon, Shavata Brow Studio and, to ensure you arrive feeling refreshed, Metronaps Sleep Pods. Book in for a Summer Bits Blitz where you can choose three, 15-minute treatments for £40, including waxing, nail painting and brow shaping. Or prep yourself for the beach with Summer Skin Shimmer, £40, a full-body exfoliation and fake tan with 24-carat shimmer. And coming soon, manicures will be on offer at Urban Retreat Nails Express stations around the terminal.

You can also stock up on your beach essentials at tax-free prices – there's Bumble and Bumble, ghd, Kerastase, Korres, Leighton Denny, Murad, Philip Kingsley, Daniel Sandler, and Roja Dove. For £20 – or free with a treatment - travellers can also access the Urban Retreat Relaxation & Wellbeing Lounge where you can melt into stimulating massage chairs and use the shoe shine and valeting service while you wait. Who needs to go on holiday when you can have such a pampering time before you even leave?