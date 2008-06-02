Leona becomes ambassador for new campaign Singer uses her name to help protect young people

She's kept a low profile since going to number one with her first single after winning The X-Factor, but Leona Lewis has come to the fore once more to front a campaign attempting to persuade young people to steer clear of the sun. As the new ambassador for Shunburn, the Teenage Cancer Trust’s sun safety campaign supported by Superdrug, Leona will be spreading the message throughout the summer. Photographs of the singer, taken by Mary McCartney, will be appearing on leaflets, online and in all 913 Superdrug stores. Superdrug has raised £300,000 to promote awareness of skin cancer over the past two years and will be continuing to campaign, with Leona's help, which will include:

Funding free Burn Alert texts warning people to take care when sun is forecast

Education material in all stores on the importance of sun safety

A donation to the charity from sales of high-factor sun protection spray Solait

A 10 per cent discount on Superdrug’s Solait range of sun care to those who sign up to the Shunburn campaign

A Shunburn crew roaming the festivals, beaches and parks of Britain offering free samples of Superdrug’s SOLAIT sun care and Teenage Cancer Trust’s tips on being safe in the sun

An education team from the Teenage Cancer Trust visiting schools and colleges giving sun safety advice and a discount on Superdrug’s Solait to pupils

A fund raising item designed by Leona Lewis

A ball in July to raise funds for charities including Teenage Cancer Trust.

The chain will also continue lobbying the Government about its SUN TAX campaign to see sun protection reclassified as an essential health item with a reduction in VAT payable from 17.5 to five per cent.

Log on to www.superdrug.com for more details.

