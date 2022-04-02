Nordstrom has Kate Middleton's wedding lipstick on sale for $25 - and it's perfect for spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Kate Middleton married Prince William in April 2011, her spring makeup was gorgeous and her lovely lip color was especially princess perfect.

MORE: Kate Middleton would love these floral dresses on sale at Nordstrom

The shade, Bobbi Brown's lipstick in Sandwash Pink, is so timeless that you can still get it today - and we've just found it on sale at Nordstrom.

RELATED:

Kate Middleton's 'mini-bag' collection revealed - shop the looks

10 things Kate Middleton loves that you can buy at Saks

Duchess Kate wore Bobbi Brown lipstick in Sandwash Pink on her wedding day

The luxury lipstick is rarely on sale, so we recommend snapping it up now for 15% off!

Plus, if you shop it online now, you'll receive a full-size Full Coverage Face Brush - a $52 value! - with your $75 Bobbi Brown purchase.

Bobbi Brown lipstick in Sandwash Pink, was $29 now $24.65, Nordstrom

Nordstrom shoppers love the creamy semi-matte Bobbi Brown lipstick, giving it an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of five.

"It's very natural, just brightens up my face, not like 'I AM WEARING LIP STICK' color," said one shopper.

MORE: Shop Kate Middleton's favorite brands on sale at Nordstrom

Another five-star reviewer described the shade as "rose with a hint of brown", enthusing: "It perfectly matches with my lip color and hides uneven lip colors, looking natural. I don't put much make up on so it's perfect color for light- to medium-makeup face."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

Duchess Kate has long been a fan of Bobbi Brown. In fact, in the run-up to her wedding day she was spotted at a Bobbi Brown makeup counter in London. She picked up a number of beauty buys, including a tube of Sandwash Pink lipstick, which she eventually wore on her iconic wedding day.

KEEP READING: Why Kate Middleton's royal wedding beauty look was groundbreaking

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.