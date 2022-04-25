Get Kate Middleton's exact wedding lipstick for just $25 in Macy's big beauty sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Kate Middleton married Prince William, her lipstick was especially princess perfect. And we've found the shade, Bobbi Brown lipstick in Sandwash Pink, for less in the big Macy's FRIENDS AND FAMILY SALE which runs through May 1.

The luxury lipstick is rarely on sale, so we recommend grabbing one for yourself right now for 15% at Macy's - just use the code: FRIEND.

Bobbi Brown lipstick in Sandwash Pink, was $29 now $24.65 with code: FRIEND, Macy's

If you shop it online right now, you'll receive a free Bobbi Brown Hydrating Skincare Set with any $85 Bobbi Brown purchase.

One satisfied fan called the Sandwashed Pink Bobbi Brown lip color a "fabulous everyday lipstick". "I love it... staying power is excellent, not too shiny and still hydrated. Can wear for daytime as well as for night out. I use the (Bobbi Brown) Dusty Pink Artstick as a liner."

Duchess Kate wore Bobbi Brown lipstick in Sandwash Pink on her wedding day

Plus we've spotted another great deal - Duchess Kate's shade as part of a special lipstick trio at QVC. The set is just $29.75 - that's 50% off!

50% OFF: Bobbi Brown lipstick set with Sandwash Pink, was $59.50 NOW: $29.75, QVC

This trio consists of three Bobbi Brown lipsticks: the royal-approved Sandwash Pink, PLUS pink and salmon shades.

Duchess Kate has long been a fan of Bobbi Brown. In fact, in the run-up to her wedding day she was spotted at a Bobbi Brown makeup counter in London. She picked up a number of beauty buys, including a tube of Sandwash Pink lipstick, which she eventually wore on her iconic wedding day.

The shade has even just sold out at Nordstrom, where it has earned an overall rating of 4.5 stars out of five.

"It's very natural, just brightens up my face, not like 'I AM WEARING LIPSTICK' color," said one shopper.

