Kate Middleton's heart-shaped Mother’s Day plate is just £10 at John Lewis

Collective “awwwwwws” were heard round the world at the weekend when Kensington Palace shared a collection of heart-warming images of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s family Mother’s Day celebrations as they marked the day along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Along with touching messages to ‘Granny Diana’ from the Cambridge kids , there was also a sweet picture of a decorated sponge cake made by the royal little ones served up on a gorgeously simple heart-shaped plate.

A colourful cake decorated by the Cambridge kids was presented on a heart-shaped plate from John Lewis

Far from being expensive luxury tableware, the adorable heart-shaped piece appears to be a £10 side plate from none other than John Lewis.

John Lewis & Partners Textured Heart Stoneware Side Plate, £10, John Lewis

The John Lewis & Partners Heart Stoneware Side Plate measures 22.5cm (8.9in), features a rippled texture and is both microwave and dishwasher-safe for daily use. The plate is part of the textured stoneware collection which includes everything from a full dinnerware set to mugs.

Many members of the Royal Family appear to be fans of the John Lewis – Princess Eugene announced her pregnancy with a photo of a pair of teddy bear baby slippers from the retailer and Duchess Kate is known to shop for her children’s clothing there as well.

Meanwhile, if you loved the heart-shaped dinnerware look, you can also find similar heart-shaped plates online at retailers including The White Company.

Porto Stoneware Heart Side Plate, £10, The White Company

Sunday's royal Mother's Day post, featuring the cake and a cute throwback snap of a toddler-age Duchess Kate with her mum Carole , created quite a splash with nearly 650,000 followers liking the photos, including celebrities like David Beckham and Holly Willoughby.

Duchess Kate's memorable Mother's Day

William and Kate had also earlier shared letters from George, Charlotte and Louis written to their late grandmother, Princess Diana, on the official Kensington Palace Instagram account.

Seven-year-old Prince George wrote: "Dear Granny Diana, Happy happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxx."

In the second note, decorated with hearts and stickers, Princess Charlotte, five, wrote: "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day, I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxx."

Prince Louis, two, paid tribute with a heart-shaped finger painting on a sheet of green paper embellished with stickers featuring animals and insects, including a rabbit, frog and ladybird.

