Way Day 2022 is here! Shop the best home deals in Wayfair's biggest sale

Yes, it's that time of year again... Way Day 2022 - Wayfair’s biggest home sale - is here! From 26 October until midnight 27 October you'll be able to score the year's best home offers and discounts, from furniture to decor.

So if you're looking to upgrade your home for autumn, be sure to checkout the best Way Day 2022 deals. There's a host of bargains to sort through, so we're making it easier for you with our edit of the best Wayfair deals on home buys. You'll find huge discounts across the site, with some great deals in home decor, bedding, kitchenware, garden furniture and more.

Don’t forget, you’ve got until midnight tomorrow, 27 October, to bag a Wayfair deal so the clock is ticking!

Shop the best Wayfair Way Day 2022 deals now:

6-Light Sputnik Chandelier, was £109.99 now £78.99, Wayfair

For under £100, transform your dining space, living room or entranceway with this modern, urban take on a chandelier. Choose your favourite finish including copper, black, white or vintage.

Tickhill Bar Stool, was £195.99 now £128.99, Wayfair

Rattan furniture is still big news, and these bar stools will make a great addition to any kitchen or buy now for summer dining 2023.

Malaga Rug, was £119.99 now £98.99, Wayfair

Available in three sizes, Wayfair’s Malaga rug is stain resistant and has a high/low texture pile.

Adkins 2-seater Sofa Bed, was £299.99 now £214.99, Wayfair

This chic sofa doubles up as a double bed, perfect for those festive guests come Christmas

Lanoue Bedside Cabinet, was £284.99 now £246.99, Wayfair

The Lanoue 2-drawer bedside cabinet features a glass front and comes pre-assembled for ease.

Upholstered Desk Chair, was £179.99 now £161.50, Wayfair

Upgrade your WFH situation with this leather desk chair, ergonomically designed for extra comfort.

Jessica Metal Standard Bookcase, was £284.99 now £204.99, Wayfair

Show off your books and trinkets in style with this metal, industrial-chic bookcase.

Book Nook Kids Bookcase, was £145.99 now £101.99, Wayfair

And let your little ones show off theirs with this timeless bookcase for kids.

Silentnight Pillow Top Pocket 1000 Geltex Mattress, was £561, now £516.99 , Wayfair

In the market for a new mattress? Silentnight’s Geltex mattress includes 1000 individual pocket springs designed to provide zoned support – scientifically proven to help with spinal alignment.

